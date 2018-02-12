Galveston Co. Precinct 4 Constable arrested for possible drunk driving

EMBED </>More Videos

Galveston Constable Precinct 4 Jerry Fisher arrested for DWI (KTRK)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Galveston County Precinct 4 Constable was pulled over and arrested Sunday for possible drunk driving.

According to League City police, at about 8:15 p.m. a caller reported a white SUV driving erratically southbound on Highway 3.

Police caught up to the vehicle in the 1200 block of Highway 3 South, where they pulled over the driver.

Officers say Galveston County Precinct 4 Constable Jerry Fisher was driving. He was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Fisher, 63, was transported to a hospital for a mandatory blood draw and then booked in to the League City Jail where he was held on $1,500.

A woman riding with Fisher was also arrested. Police say Franchelle Forgy, 53, was charged and jailed for public intoxication.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drunk drivingarrestdwiDUIGalveston CountyLeague City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video