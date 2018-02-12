The Galveston County Precinct 4 Constable was pulled over and arrested Sunday for possible drunk driving.According to League City police, at about 8:15 p.m. a caller reported a white SUV driving erratically southbound on Highway 3.Police caught up to the vehicle in the 1200 block of Highway 3 South, where they pulled over the driver.Officers say Galveston County Precinct 4 Constable Jerry Fisher was driving. He was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.Fisher, 63, was transported to a hospital for a mandatory blood draw and then booked in to the League City Jail where he was held on $1,500.A woman riding with Fisher was also arrested. Police say Franchelle Forgy, 53, was charged and jailed for public intoxication.