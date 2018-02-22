HEALTH & FITNESS

Local dentist offering free care for families, children today

EMBED </>More Videos

Antoine Dental Center will hold a free emergency dentistry day on Feb. 22. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Antoine Dental Center is helping those with financial hardship receive free emergency dental care.

It will host a free emergency dentistry day today from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 701 E. Burress St. in north Houston.

The service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone 12 and older who has a dental emergency and cannot afford to pay for it.

Services include extractions, simple fillings and cleanings.

Antoine Dental Center only requires that you call a week in advance.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthdentisthealth careHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
Men's Salon 'The Gents Place' Debuts In River Oaks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video