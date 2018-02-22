HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Antoine Dental Center is helping those with financial hardship receive free emergency dental care.
It will host a free emergency dentistry day today from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 701 E. Burress St. in north Houston.
The service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone 12 and older who has a dental emergency and cannot afford to pay for it.
Services include extractions, simple fillings and cleanings.
Antoine Dental Center only requires that you call a week in advance.