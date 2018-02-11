Houston man allegedly claims he 'snapped' in killing of his wife in Houston

Three children allegedly watched as their father shot their mother to death in Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gruesome new details were revealed in court this afternoon in the case of a man accused of killing his wife in front of their children.

Daniel Martinez allegedly murdered his common law wife, Claudia Arriaga, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Houston police said Martinez allegedly admitted he was fighting with Arriaga when he hit her in the face with a pistol.

Arriaga's three children with Martinez, ages four to 17, allegedly ran into the room after hearing the assault.

WATCH: Man allegedly kills wife in front of 3 kids
HPD says husband killed his wife early Saturday morning.



The children allegedly pleaded with their father to call 911 when they saw blood streaming down her face, and that is when police said Martinez shot her to death.

Martinez allegedly told officers he snapped, pulling the trigger right in front of his children.

All three children were interviewed by police, and gave statements in their investigation.

In court today, Martinez asked for a public defender.

A judge set his bond for the murder charge at $50,000.
