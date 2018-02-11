FOOD & DRINK

What better way to say 'I love you' than with V-Day tacos and quesadillas?

EMBED </>More Videos

Who wouldn't want tacos on Valentine's Day? (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're still trying to decide what to get that special someone for Valentine's Day, look no further than your neighborhood taco stand!

In true Texas fashion, we can't think of a better way to say "I love you," than with a plate full of tacos or a quesadilla.

Sounds good, right?

For the second year in a row, Taqueria Tex-Taco in Katy is offering a Valentine's Day special filled with genuine Mexican food.

"Who wouldn't want tacos on Valentine's Day?" Scarlett Torres told ABC13.

Torres posted several photos on Twitter that advertised her father's V-Day special.

Her tweet has been retweeted over 15,000 times.



Torres' father, Jesus, is from Veracruz, Mexico and has been in the taco business for 20 years.

"My dad is the most hardworking person I know, so I thought that I would help him out by reaching out to people in our neighborhood," she said.

So what specials can you expect Wednesday?

  • 12 breakfast tacos for $18

  • 12 regular tacos (fajita, barbacoa, carne de res, etc.) for $20

  • Valentine's Day Quesadilla for $20


If Mexican food holds a special part of your heart, Torres recommends to call ahead for your order.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodvalentine's dayfoodgift ideasKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video