My dads making these taco trays for $18, comes with 12 tacos. His taco truck is one of the best in Katy! Y’all go support my dads little business Tex Taco!!! pic.twitter.com/7cbtTEVl5V — π’žπ’½π’Ύπ“ƒπ‘”π‘œπ“ƒπ’Ά (@glamscar) February 8, 2018

12 breakfast tacos for $18

12 regular tacos (fajita, barbacoa, carne de res, etc.) for $20

Valentine's Day Quesadilla for $20

If you're still trying to decide what to get that special someone for Valentine's Day, look no further than your neighborhood taco stand!In true Texas fashion, we can't think of a better way to say "I love you," than with a plate full of tacos or a quesadilla.Sounds good, right?For the second year in a row, Taqueria Tex-Taco in Katy is offering a Valentine's Day special filled with genuine Mexican food."Who wouldn't want tacos on Valentine's Day?" Scarlett Torres told ABC13.Torres posted several photos on Twitter that advertised her father's V-Day special.Her tweet has been retweeted over 15,000 times.Torres' father, Jesus, is from Veracruz, Mexico and has been in the taco business for 20 years."My dad is the most hardworking person I know, so I thought that I would help him out by reaching out to people in our neighborhood," she said.So what specials can you expect Wednesday?If Mexican food holds a special part of your heart, Torres recommends to call ahead for your order.