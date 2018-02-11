KATY, Texas (KTRK) --If you're still trying to decide what to get that special someone for Valentine's Day, look no further than your neighborhood taco stand!
In true Texas fashion, we can't think of a better way to say "I love you," than with a plate full of tacos or a quesadilla.
Sounds good, right?
For the second year in a row, Taqueria Tex-Taco in Katy is offering a Valentine's Day special filled with genuine Mexican food.
"Who wouldn't want tacos on Valentine's Day?" Scarlett Torres told ABC13.
Torres posted several photos on Twitter that advertised her father's V-Day special.
Her tweet has been retweeted over 15,000 times.
My dads making these taco trays for $18, comes with 12 tacos. His taco truck is one of the best in Katy! Y’all go support my dads little business Tex Taco!!! pic.twitter.com/7cbtTEVl5V— 𝒞𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑔𝑜𝓃𝒶 (@glamscar) February 8, 2018
Torres' father, Jesus, is from Veracruz, Mexico and has been in the taco business for 20 years.
"My dad is the most hardworking person I know, so I thought that I would help him out by reaching out to people in our neighborhood," she said.
So what specials can you expect Wednesday?
- 12 breakfast tacos for $18
- 12 regular tacos (fajita, barbacoa, carne de res, etc.) for $20
- Valentine's Day Quesadilla for $20
If Mexican food holds a special part of your heart, Torres recommends to call ahead for your order.