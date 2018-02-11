WATCH: Horses say 'neigh' to snow, turn right back around

Kilkenny, IRELAND --These horses took one look at the snow outside their warm stable and decided the cold was not for them.
Suzanna Crampton's horses made a lap around the field on Tuesday morning before all deciding to call it quits.
Apparently the friendly animals just prefer to stay cozy inside. Who could blame them?
Someone asked if my horses come in out of bad weather. Well here they are Ishka & Grasshopper munching their dinner inside in cozy anticipation of tonight’s rain, sleet or snow. Pony MarcoPolo is in another stable so he also is cozy for the night pic.twitter.com/gTssGkje3K— Zwartbles Ireland (@ZwartblesIE) February 5, 2018