WATCH: Horses say 'neigh' to snow, turn right back around

These horses only needed a minute to figure out that the cold snow was not for them.

Kilkenny, IRELAND --
These horses took one look at the snow outside their warm stable and decided the cold was not for them.

Suzanna Crampton's horses made a lap around the field on Tuesday morning before all deciding to call it quits.

RELATED: Houston Zoo lionesses play in the snow

The Houston Zoo posted a video Friday morning showing some of the lionesses playing in the snow.



Apparently the friendly animals just prefer to stay cozy inside. Who could blame them?
