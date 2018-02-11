Driver fled fiery crash after smashing into tow truck

Police are searching for the driver accused of fleeing the scene of a fiery crash Sunday morning.According to reports, fire was coming from a van on 59 northbound near Westpark.Police say a van slammed into a tow truck before bursting into flames.The tow truck driver, Mahmoud Yousif, said the driver of the van told him someone was still inside the burning vehicle.Yousif said he ran to the van in attempts to help, only to look back and see the driver of the van running away."You know the freeway is very dangerous. We try to help people sometimes and people do not appreciate that," Yousif said.Firefighters arrived on the scene to put out the fire and did not find anyone inside the van, according to reports."Accidents happen and it's our job to help people, but sometimes people do not appreciate what we do," Yousif said " That's what makes us so mad, and that's how we put food on our table. I'm glad no one was in there except the man who ran away." Yousif said.Yousif sustained some minor injuries from the accident, but he's okay.