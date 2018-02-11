K9 team catches alleged teenage child predator walking in subdivision

EMBED </>More Videos

K9 team catches alleged teenage child predator walking in subdivision (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A teenager wanted for sexual assault of a child is off the streets after a deputy and his K9 helped catch him, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

Deputies were on patrol Saturday morning when they saw the 16-year-old walking in the 3100 block of Peachstone Place.

Officials say they detained him briefly before he ran off. They set up a perimeter in the subdivision and that's when Deputy Fentress and his K9 Fred caught the suspect.

The suspect was bitten by the dog and needed medical attention.

Deputies say the suspect, who is in custody, was wanted for sexual assault of a child.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arrestk-9Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video