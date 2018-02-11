A teenager wanted for sexual assault of a child is off the streets after a deputy and his K9 helped catch him, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.Deputies were on patrol Saturday morning when they saw the 16-year-old walking in the 3100 block of Peachstone Place.Officials say they detained him briefly before he ran off. They set up a perimeter in the subdivision and that's when Deputy Fentress and his K9 Fred caught the suspect.The suspect was bitten by the dog and needed medical attention.Deputies say the suspect, who is in custody, was wanted for sexual assault of a child.