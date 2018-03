EMBED >More News Videos Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department says there is no threat at Woodlands Mall

The Montgomery County Sherrif's Office says a suspicious package was reported at the Woodlands Mall prompting the evacuation of two stores.Montgomery County Fire Marshals reported to the Woodlands Mall after multiple people witnessed a man dressed in all black leaving a backpack in the doorway of a store exit.After a brief investigation, the sheriff's office determined the backpack only contained personal items and was no threat to the public.