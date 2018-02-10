Officer injured when man tries to set train on fire

Officer injured when man tries to set train on fire

CHICAGO (KTRK) --
A dramatic video of a fire aboard a train was released by the Chicago Transit Authority on Friday night.

The incident happened Jan. 18 about 5:20 p.m. on a southbound train in Chicago.

The video shows a rider, who police identified as David M. Ferguson, seated on a train holding something in his hands. A man in a dark uniform is holding the door open and speaking with him.

Ferguson then stands up, and the two begin brawling prompting two Chicago Police officers to come aboard the train.

Officers subdue Ferguson, but suddenly orange flames begin erupting. Everyone rushes off the train as it fills with black smoke.

Ferguson, 28, splashed paint thinner on a passenger, himself and several train car seats before burning a Chicago police officer's shoes in an arson that caused about $10,000 in damage, reports say.

Ferguson, who was charged with aggravated arson and aggravated battery, was held without bail.
