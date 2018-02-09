HEALTH & FITNESS

Toddler's family "cautiously optimistic" about medical marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

Family optimistic that marijuana can prevent boy's seizures without the serious side effects of his medication. (KTRK)

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A 2-year-old boy is one of the first Texans to get medical marijuana oil to treat epilepsy.

The state's first marijuana dispensary just opened south of Austin. On its opening day, four people filled a prescription for low THC cannabis oil.

That included the mother of a 2-year-old boy.
EMBED More News Videos

Tour inside new medical marijuana dispensary in Texas



His parents gave him his first dose, and they're cautiously optimistic it can prevent his seizures without the serious side effects of his medications.

While epilepsy patients are clamoring to try the oil, a neurologist at the dispensary says only about 10 percent of patients will see a meaningful benefit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthmedical marijuanamarijuanachildren's healthtexas news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video