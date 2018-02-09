Toddler's family "cautiously optimistic" about medical marijuana

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --A 2-year-old boy is one of the first Texans to get medical marijuana oil to treat epilepsy.
The state's first marijuana dispensary just opened south of Austin. On its opening day, four people filled a prescription for low THC cannabis oil.
That included the mother of a 2-year-old boy.
His parents gave him his first dose, and they're cautiously optimistic it can prevent his seizures without the serious side effects of his medications.
While epilepsy patients are clamoring to try the oil, a neurologist at the dispensary says only about 10 percent of patients will see a meaningful benefit.