PETS & ANIMALS

Birth of a baby octopus viewed over 600,000 times

EMBED </>More Videos

A baby octopus was born in the Virginia Aquarium. (KTRK)

VIRGINIA (KTRK) --
The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center has welcomed a baby octopus.

Videos of the baby hatching were watched over 600,000 times on Twitter.


In the video, you can see the sudden color change as soon as it entered the water for the first time.

Experts say that could be due to the stress of being hatched or from the instinct camouflage.

The aquarium says the baby octopus has not been named yet.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsfeel goodviral videoVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video