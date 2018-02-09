Birth of a baby octopus viewed over 600,000 times

VIRGINIA (KTRK) --The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center has welcomed a baby octopus.
Videos of the baby hatching were watched over 600,000 times on Twitter.
ICYMI: Your daily squee has arrived. #octobabies pic.twitter.com/D9e5T5bkun— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) February 7, 2018
In the video, you can see the sudden color change as soon as it entered the water for the first time.
Experts say that could be due to the stress of being hatched or from the instinct camouflage.
The aquarium says the baby octopus has not been named yet.