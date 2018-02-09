Body found in creek ID'd as man missing since January

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3057547" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A body has been pulled from the waters of Oyster Creek and taken to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.



Sugar Land police identified a body found in Oyster Creek on Thursday as George Edgar Solis, who was reported missing in Brazoria County on Jan. 29. The body was located by two men fishing in Oyster Creek at about 3 p.m.Solis' abandoned truck was recovered nearby on Jan. 29 at 5:30 a.m. after someone reported seeing the truck empty with the motor running since 1 a.m. that morning.Police found the truck parked in the mud near Lifetime Fitness, 1331 Highway 6. His cell phone and wallet were still inside, deputies say. Solis was reported missing later that day.The Sugar Land Police Department is investigating the death, but they say there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy is pending with the Galveston County Medical Examiner.Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).