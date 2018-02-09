EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3058211" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HEY MISTER! Galveston krewe loads 650,000 Mardi Gras beads

Are you ready for Mardi Gras this weekend in Galveston?If so, the Knights of Momus, the largest and oldest Mardi Gras krewe is prepared to throw tons of beads.This year, the krewe has hauled in more than 650,000 beads, filling up two 18-wheelers.The Knights will have 24 floats in this weekend's Grand Parade. According to the Krewe, the floats are estimated at about $50,000 to $70,000."We've definitely got some new LED lighting that we've added to some of the floats. Definitely some new icons. The theme this year is Galveston: Queen of the Gulf. It's a title Galveston had in the 20s' through 50's," said Robert Kirchner, Knights of Momus Parade Marshal.The parade is set to bring thousands of people to the island over the weekend.