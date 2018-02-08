Authorities are combing a northwest Harris County neighborhood after a person was shot to death over his car.According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, a call of a carjacking came in just after 8:30 p.m. on Hardwood Forest Drive.Two black men, one of them armed, carjacked a white Nissan. Authorities said the victim was shot as he was walking to his vehicle.The suspects took off with the victim's car.A search is underway for the suspects. A description of the assailants is not yet known.