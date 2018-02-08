Flight attendants share secret tips of pro travelers

A group of flight attendants are spilling the beans on how to have the time of your life.
Must-have travel essentials
If you are going out of town, you might want to take these along, according to flight attendants:
- Noise-cancelling headphones
- A sweater or jacket to keep warm
- An empty water bottle to fill up once you've passed the security checkpoint
Also, have you heard of Kielh's In Flight Spray? The company claims this spray revives sensitive skin irritated by in flight conditions.
How to pack light for your trip
Flight attendants say to keep bags under the weight maximums, you might want to wear your bulkiest clothes and shoes on the flight, if possible.
Also, pack clothing you can wear during the day and night. Finally, shove under garments, socks and undershirts into large shoes and boots packed into your suitcase.
How to stay friends with flight attendants
Make sure you know what gets under the skin of flight attendants, so you're not "that person." Here's what flight attendants loathe most:
- Discourteous passengers
- Touching the flight attendant to get their attention
- Complaining about delays
Remember, flight attendants don't have any control over delays and are just as inconvenienced as you are.