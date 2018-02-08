Flight attendants share secret tips of pro travelers

Noise-cancelling headphones

A sweater or jacket to keep warm

An empty water bottle to fill up once you've passed the security checkpoint

Discourteous passengers

Touching the flight attendant to get their attention

Complaining about delays

If you're traveling this spring break or summer, you can have a more successful trip by listening to flight attendants.A group of flight attendants are spilling the beans on how to have the time of your life.If you are going out of town, you might want to take these along, according to flight attendants:Also, have you heard of Kielh's In Flight Spray? The company claims this spray revives sensitive skin irritated by in flight conditions.Flight attendants say to keep bags under the weight maximums, you might want to wear your bulkiest clothes and shoes on the flight, if possible.Also, pack clothing you can wear during the day and night. Finally, shove under garments, socks and undershirts into large shoes and boots packed into your suitcase.Make sure you know what gets under the skin of flight attendants, so you're not "that person." Here's what flight attendants loathe most:Remember, flight attendants don't have any control over delays and are just as inconvenienced as you are.