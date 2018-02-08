TRAVEL

Flight attendants share secret tips of pro travelers

If you have a trip planned, these flight attendants are spilling the beans on how to have a successful vacation. (Shutterstock.com file photo)

ABC13 Staff
If you're traveling this spring break or summer, you can have a more successful trip by listening to flight attendants.

A group of flight attendants are spilling the beans on how to have the time of your life.

Must-have travel essentials
If you are going out of town, you might want to take these along, according to flight attendants:
  • Noise-cancelling headphones
  • A sweater or jacket to keep warm
  • An empty water bottle to fill up once you've passed the security checkpoint

Also, have you heard of Kielh's In Flight Spray? The company claims this spray revives sensitive skin irritated by in flight conditions.

How to pack light for your trip
Flight attendants say to keep bags under the weight maximums, you might want to wear your bulkiest clothes and shoes on the flight, if possible.

Also, pack clothing you can wear during the day and night. Finally, shove under garments, socks and undershirts into large shoes and boots packed into your suitcase.

How to stay friends with flight attendants
Make sure you know what gets under the skin of flight attendants, so you're not "that person." Here's what flight attendants loathe most:
  • Discourteous passengers
  • Touching the flight attendant to get their attention
  • Complaining about delays

Remember, flight attendants don't have any control over delays and are just as inconvenienced as you are.
