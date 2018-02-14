COMMUNITY & EVENTS

City law to control lot size could mean no towering townhomes next door

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents get help from city to fight redevelopment (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When people living in a northeast Houston neighborhood found out developers were going to turn plots next door into townhomes and businesses, those residents were not pleased.

Along Sue Marie Lane, 10 towering townhomes were about to go up on one of three lots bought by developers.

Last year, Reginald Mack, who owns a lot that includes his single family home, found out about the plan at both ends of the block.

"I wanted wide open land. Areas that are tight," Mack said of his decision to live in his neighborhood. "You take a lot like this one. It's very deep. If you build townhomes, all of a sudden you have 10 people. That's the big objection. If I'm surrounded by townhomes, it's probably time for me to go."

Mack rallied his neighbors and fought back by applying for a Minimum Lot Size ordinance with the city of Houston.

The city law makes it difficult to divide up single family home lots.

Mack recalls seeing this type of redevelopment popping up elsewhere in town.

"I refer to the Midtown area as townhouse jungles, a fortress," Mack said.

City planners say the measure is a tool for property owners to utilize if they're worried about redevelopment.

However, their deed restrictions don't cover their concerns over redevelopment, and they would need the majority of the community's support.

"There is no cost for applicants other than the responsibility of placing a notification sign and sending those letter out themselves," explained Chris Andrews, of the Houston Planning Department.

"It's about the land," Mack said. "The land was the big issue for people purchasing. What they were going to do, to build 10 townhomes on one lot. If they were going to be successful, it would start a trend. It goes on and on."

Any ordinance must be approved by the city council, and it lasts for 40 years.

For more information on the ordinances, you can call City of Houston's Planning and Development Department at 832-393-6600 or visit this link.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsdevelopmenthouston city councilconstructionneighborhoodneighborHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Kingwood HS reopens after Hurricane Harvey flooding
Friends of Down Syndrome presents Cinderella Ball
5th annual Celebr8tion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery
St. Patrick's Day weekend is sure to be huge fun in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Show More
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video