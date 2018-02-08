HEALTH & FITNESS

UV rays can turn planes into tanning beds in the sky

EMBED </>More Videos

Before you fly, you might want to slather on some SPF 30. (KTRK)

By
This may be the last thing you worry about when you board an airplane, but a new study says you should wear sunscreen every time you fly.

The reason why is pretty simple. When you're thousands of feet in the air, you're closer to the sun's harmful rays.

A 2015 study showed that at cruising altitude, 56 minutes of sun exposure is equivalent to spending 20 minutes in a tanning bed.

Of course pilots and the cabin crew are at the highest risk. But experts say passengers, especially those in the window seats, should take precautions and use sunscreen.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthair traveltraveluvtanningskin careu.s. & worldsunscreenairplane
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video