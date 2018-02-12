Busy mom uses belly dancing to stay fit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3056769" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Belly dance classes with Sahira

From home lessons to playtime, it's all in a day's work for Alesha Yamal.But this busy mom somehow finds a few minutes for fitness, even if it is doing squats while brushing her teeth.Her real workout, though, is belly dancing.Yamal has 10-minute belly dancing classes on her YouTube channel called "SahiraBellyDancer," and she showed ABC13's Samica Knight a few of her workouts.Watch the videos below to see how you can squeeze in time as a busy mom to stay fit.