Busy mom uses belly dancing to stay fit

Learn how to stay fit and have fun with Belly dancing. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From home lessons to playtime, it's all in a day's work for Alesha Yamal.

But this busy mom somehow finds a few minutes for fitness, even if it is doing squats while brushing her teeth.

Her real workout, though, is belly dancing.

Yamal has 10-minute belly dancing classes on her YouTube channel called "SahiraBellyDancer," and she showed ABC13's Samica Knight a few of her workouts.

Watch the videos below to see how you can squeeze in time as a busy mom to stay fit.
Belly dance classes with Sahira

Belly dance classes with Sahira

Follow along on her YouTube channel to work out by dancing.

You can still get your workout in when the kids are around!

Belly dance classes with Sahira

