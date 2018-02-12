Busy mom uses belly dancing to stay fit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --From home lessons to playtime, it's all in a day's work for Alesha Yamal.
But this busy mom somehow finds a few minutes for fitness, even if it is doing squats while brushing her teeth.
Her real workout, though, is belly dancing.
Yamal has 10-minute belly dancing classes on her YouTube channel called "SahiraBellyDancer," and she showed ABC13's Samica Knight a few of her workouts.
Watch the videos below to see how you can squeeze in time as a busy mom to stay fit.
Follow along on her YouTube channel to work out by dancing.
SEE ALSO: How to make your workouts a family affair