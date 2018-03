Investigators credit a police sketch with helping them arrest a man accused of stealing from a stand inside a grocery store. Really.While the sketch provided by the witness may have appeared amateurish and cartoonish, it, along with the detailed physical description, jogged the memory of at least one investigator to provide a potential suspect name.Hung Phuoc Nguyen, 44, is accused of pretending to be a worker to steal the money. He's been charged with theft.