STORE CLOSING

Toys R Us store closing deals begin on Katy Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Steep discounts are coming to the Toys R Us store on the Katy Freeway. (KTRK)

Eyewitness News
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sales with some significant discounts start Wednesday at the dozens of Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores that are closing, including one on the Katy Freeway.

The starting discounts are up to 30 percent off.

The toy store chain announced last month it's closing 180 locations nationwide as the company tries to restructure $5 billion in debt.

The store located at 9730 Katy Freeway is on the closures list. Seven more locations in Texas are also slated to close.

Eyewitness News has learned that the discounts and promotions that will be offered at closing locations will be unique to each store.

Closing locations will continue to honor customer programs including gift cards, Endless Earnings and credit card specials.

EMBED More News Videos

The starting discounts are up to 30-percent off.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstoysstore closingu.s. & worldKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORE CLOSING
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Childhood nostalgia: What you may not know about Toys 'R' Us
Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate its US operations
Report: Toys "R" Us closing 200 more stores
More store closing
BUSINESS
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
More Business
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video