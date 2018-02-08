HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Sales with some significant discounts start Wednesday at the dozens of Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores that are closing, including one on the Katy Freeway.
The starting discounts are up to 30 percent off.
The toy store chain announced last month it's closing 180 locations nationwide as the company tries to restructure $5 billion in debt.
The store located at 9730 Katy Freeway is on the closures list. Seven more locations in Texas are also slated to close.
Eyewitness News has learned that the discounts and promotions that will be offered at closing locations will be unique to each store.
Closing locations will continue to honor customer programs including gift cards, Endless Earnings and credit card specials.