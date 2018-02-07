ONLY on @ABC30 at 6:

We didn't know what the FAX bus driver did immediately after a hit and run crash killing pedestrian Javier Silva... until now.

Two curious stops and two phone calls. pic.twitter.com/Bl9BviSFtm — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) February 7, 2018

Javier Silva did not have a chance as tons of metal turned into the crosswalk and into the path where he was walking on a Friday morning.Investigators say the FAX bus dragged him for a while, then drove over him.The bus driver, Rudy Alderette, literally left him for dead.He later told police he thought he hit a box, but a search warrant reveals he may have suspected something more.Investigators say video from the bus shows Alderette getting out and checking for damage but not until 10 minutes later when he was four miles away."The fact that he doesn't do that, to me, shows there's some kind of consciousness of guilt here. It's sort of like running away from the scene trying to avoid what happened," said Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi.He says the timeline is strong circumstantial evidence against the bus driver.The warrant reveals Alderette stopped again an hour later and made a phone call three hours after the crash. He reached out to FAX dispatch asking to talk to a supervisor about what he called a "personal problem."Police arrested him a few minutes later.Alderette pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and hit and run last week.His defense attorney did not want to comment on the new information, but Capozzi says the video from the bus might give a better idea of what the driver actually saw."Maybe the strongest part of his defense maybe if there's a videotape on that bus and it doesn't show the individual crossing the street when he hit him, that's going to say a lot for not realizing what actually happened in this case," said Capozzi.Even if Alderette is convicted on all charges, the strongest punishment would be 10 years in prison.Javier Silva's family will live with a lifetime of grief.