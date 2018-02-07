SPORTS
espn

Carlos Beltran says he will not visit White House with Astros

EMBED </>More Videos

Carlos Beltran says he will not visit White House with Astros. (KTRK)

Carlos Beltran won't be joining his former Houston Astros teammates at the White House when their World Series championship is recognized later this year.

Beltran told reporters on Tuesday in New York City that he has decided to forgo the trip to Washington on March 12. He also said he is disappointed with relief efforts to his native Puerto Rico.

"No, I'm not gonna go. Honestly, I'm not going. I'm going to stay with my family," Beltran said, according to the New York Daily News. "I'm going to be here in New York City."

President Donald Trump has been criticized for how the United States responded to Puerto Rico after it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria in September. Much of the U.S. territory is still damaged and without power.

"There's no doubt that I'm disappointed," Beltran said of the government's response. "I'm not the only one. There's a lot of people disappointed. We haven't (gotten) some benefits. Being part of the United States, you expect to at least get the same benefits when tragedies like this happen. The fact that we haven't (gotten) those, yeah, it's a disappointment."

Beltran said his decision to skip a White House visit isn't a political statement.

"(Trump) is the president of the United States," he said. "If sometimes we don't like the things that he does, or we like the things that he does, at the end of the day, he's the president, so (it) has nothing to do with that. Honestly, I'm not into politics. I'm more into the baseball side of it, sports side of it. That's something that I don't have a lot of opinion on that."

Beltran, 40, retired after winning his first World Series as part of the Astros in the fall.

He interviewed for the Yankees' managerial job, which eventually went to Aaron Boone. Beltran said Tuesday that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman offered him another position with the organization, which he declined but would reconsider next season after he has a full year off from the game.

The Astros, meanwhile, said last month that they had received an invitation to visit the White House and planned to attend.

Visits to the White House for athletic champions have been a regular occurrence since Ronald Reagan's presidency, but under Trump, they have sometimes been controversial.

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astros
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video