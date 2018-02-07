#BWI is now working with airline personnel to tow aircraft that was stopped on taxiway pavement. Airline flights continue to operate. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) February 7, 2018

#BWI personnel have worked to move passengers from an outbound aircraft that stopped on taxiway pavement. There were no reported injuries. #MDOTnews — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) February 7, 2018

A Southwest plane slid sideways on the taxi-way Wednesday while preparing for take-off at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.Passengers were evacuated and transported back to the terminal.The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement the Boeing 737 would be towed to the gate.An airport spokesperson told ABC News that the flight was bound for Jamaica's Montego Bay."We were taxiing on the runway not too fast. We were just at the point where the plane needed to turn 180 degrees to the runway when all of a sudden the throttle went down, we missed the turn, we heard the brakes coming on and we slid into the grass. The pilot then came on the intercom and said we hit ice," Edmonds told ABC News in a telephone interview.According to local media, there were no injuries reported.The FAA will investigate the incident.