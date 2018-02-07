Southwest Airlines plane skids off taxiway at Baltimore-Washington International Airport

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTRK) --
A Southwest plane slid sideways on the taxi-way Wednesday while preparing for take-off at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

Passengers were evacuated and transported back to the terminal.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement the Boeing 737 would be towed to the gate.

An airport spokesperson told ABC News that the flight was bound for Jamaica's Montego Bay.

"We were taxiing on the runway not too fast. We were just at the point where the plane needed to turn 180 degrees to the runway when all of a sudden the throttle went down, we missed the turn, we heard the brakes coming on and we slid into the grass. The pilot then came on the intercom and said we hit ice," Edmonds told ABC News in a telephone interview.

According to local media, there were no injuries reported.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

