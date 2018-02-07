Police: Man lived with mom's dead body for more than a year

RALEIGH, North Carolina --Police in North Carolina say a man was found living with the body of his mother who had been dead for more than a year.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said it stopped by the home, southeast of Raleigh, on Thursday after the landlord asked them to check on the woman.
Bonnie Cooley, a family friend, told WNCN she's known the family for more than 25 years and that the woman had some medical problems and the son helped care for her. Cooley said the mother died in January of 2017.
"He said that when she died that he could not physically let go of her body," Cooley said.
Also found inside the home was a deceased dog. Cooley said it had been there since October.
"He was not in a good place as far as mental health at all. Nobody can be and make those kinds of decisions," Cooley said.
Cooley said the son suffers from depression and that he's currently staying with friends out of state.
"Yes, he's remorseful. He knows he didn't respect his mother's remains," Cooley said.
A sign on the door said the trailer is now condemned.
Authorities are still awaiting the results of that autopsy. They said it's still too early to tell what charges, if any, could be filed.