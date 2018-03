You can soon pile on extra scoops of ice cream - without the guilt.Ben and Jerry's is debuting a new line of low-calorie ice cream called Moophoria.It comes in three flavors: chocolate milk and cookies, caramel cookie fix and P.B. (peanut butter) dough.The Moophoria line has about 140 calories for a half cup of ice cream along with less fat and sugar.You can check which stores and ice cream shops currently carry the flavors on the Ben and Jerry's website