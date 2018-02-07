Police video shows a driver begging police to take him to jail because he'd been drinking.Christopher Bidzinski was arrested outside a southwest Florida McDonald's."I deserve to go to jail," he can be heard saying. "Can I eat some more French fries? I'm not going to (bleep) pass (the sobriety test)."Bidzinski reportedly told police he'd been drinking chardonnay. When they asked him to do a field sobriety test he asked for more French fries.Bidzinski then told officers he would fail and opted to perform a cartwheel instead.It's his third DUI arrest in three years.