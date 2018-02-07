Police are searching for dozens of people who swarmed a South Philadelphia Sunoco store amid celebrations following the Eagles victory in Super Bowl LII.Surveillance video shows the mob scene inside the store at 801 S. Broad around 12:30 a.m. Monday, about two hours after the game.The video shows the group, many of whom are wearing Eagles gear, tearing up store shelves, stealing items, and throwing merchandise on the floor.Some people can even be seen taking selfies amid the chaos.After a few minutes the group leaves, leaving a heavily damaged store behind.Police are looking to identify the people in this video.If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact the South Detective Division at