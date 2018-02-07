Man hit and killed in NW Harris Co. may have been trying to help animal

Deputies are investigating after a man was hit and killed who may have been trying to help an animal. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who may have stopped to help a wounded animal on Saums Road in northwest Harris County was hit and killed, deputies say.

Investigators told ABC13 the man stopped his Nissan truck on the northbound side, walked out into the middle of the road and tried to help the animal around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say that's when a man in a Jeep Cherokee driving eastbound hit him.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep did stop.

"No charges right now. We are going to do a full investigation to determine exactly what happened," said Sgt. Simon Chang with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say there's a good chance the man in the Jeep did not see the victim since that part of Saums Road near Greenhouse is so dark.

