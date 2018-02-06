HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you and your squeeze already love Whataburger, the restaurant wants to give you 1,040 more reasons to visit.
The Texas fast-food chain is celebrating Valentine's Day by awarding three couples with Whataburger dates for a whole year.
All you have to do is snap a photo of you and your honey on a date at Whataburger, and share the photo on social media using #WhataloveContest.
Three winners will get a $1,040 gift card for their cute couple photo.
Whataburger says photos will be judged on originality, creativity and your caption writing skills.
Click here to read the official contest rules