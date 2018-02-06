PETA calls for action after pig killed at Katy FFA barn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3029521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Katy ISD student accused of fatally shooting pig on district property, Christine Dobbyn reports.

In the wake of the shooting of a pig at Katy ISD's FFA barn last week, PETA called for the animals to be removed from the program.Taylor High School student Jacob Samuel Mullins, 17, is accused of possession of a prohibited weapon on school property.According to the school district, he shot his pig in the head as he prepared to load it for transport to a processing facility. No other animals were harmed.Mullins was removed from the FFA program, and is facing other disciplinary action, according to a district statement issued today.PETA issued a press release today, condemning the animal's killing."Teachkind, PETA's humane education division, is urging the school to remove animals from its FFA program and prevent further acts of violence by teaching kids to have respect for all living beings," it wrote. "Teachkind also asked the superintendent to implement humane education in all schools."Through a statement issued this afternoon, Katy ISD superintendent Lance Hindt wrote that the district had received no communication from PETA."With one of the largest FFA chapters in the nation, Katy ISD proudly supports the program and the students who benefit for being involved."He noted that the experiences serve as excellent training grounds "for our next generation of farmers, engineers, scientists and veterinarians who provide agriculture, food and natural resources for American citizens."The Katy FFA will have its livestock show next week, in which the animals they raised will be judged. Many will be sold at auction.Mullins remain free on a $10,000 bond.