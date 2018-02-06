Conroe couple arrested after authorities find meth in vehicle with children

EMBED </>More Videos

Conroe couple arrested after authorities find meth in vehicle with children.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A couple at the center of a disturbance at a Conroe JCPenneys is facing drug and child endangerment charges.

Police say they found Jennifer Bell hiding in the photo studio of the store with her 10-month-old baby and 10-year-old child.

According to reports, Jennifer was nervous and in fear for her life. Police later found her husband Jonathan Bell at an Olive Garden nearby with a third child.

Police say Jonathan admitted that he and his wife had been using meth.

Officers told Eyewitness News they found drugs in the couple's vehicle.

Jonathan Bell was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child. A bond has not been set for him.

Jennifer Bell is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child. She's being held on a $55,000 bond.

The children are now in CPS custody, police say.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child endangermentarrestConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video