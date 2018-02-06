A couple at the center of a disturbance at a Conroe JCPenneys is facing drug and child endangerment charges.Police say they found Jennifer Bell hiding in the photo studio of the store with her 10-month-old baby and 10-year-old child.According to reports, Jennifer was nervous and in fear for her life. Police later found her husband Jonathan Bell at an Olive Garden nearby with a third child.Police say Jonathan admitted that he and his wife had been using meth.Officers told Eyewitness News they found drugs in the couple's vehicle.Jonathan Bell was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child. A bond has not been set for him.Jennifer Bell is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child. She's being held on a $55,000 bond.The children are now in CPS custody, police say.