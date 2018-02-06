TIMELINE: Father murdered trying to sell his car online

Altaf Malik left his home in hopes of selling his car. What happened after that, left his family and friends devastated.

December 5, 2017
Altaf Hussain Malik left his house around 8.p.m. to meet an unknown person regarding the sale of his vehicle. Investigators initially believed he went to the area of Bellaire Boulevard and Highway 6.

Investigators later learned they met at a Sam's Club in Richmond.

December 6, 2017
Malik's family contacted the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office to report him missing.

December 7, 2017
A resident taking out trash at an apartment complex found a body hidden under bags of trash. Authorities arrived and identified the stabbed body as Malik.

February 5, 2018
Terrell Derrick Funches, 20, and a 16-year-old female were arrested. Both were charged with capital murder in the death of Altaf Malik.
