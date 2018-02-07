Police arrest former Little League president charged with theft

Chris Vazquez is being led into Jacinto City Police Department. He is accused of taking funds from the organization. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're getting our first look at a former Jacinto City Little League president charged with stealing $17,000 from its players.

Christopher Vasquez was taken into custody after flying back to Houston from California.

Officers with the Jacinto City Police Department were waiting for Vasquez when he landed.

Exclusive video into the ABC13 newsroom shows Vasquez being taken in for booking.

Court records allege Vasquez cashed a check for almost $17,000 that was supposed to fund new scoreboards for the league.

The check, written by Coca-Cola to the league over a signed agreement, was allegedly signed by Vasquez himself and cashed.

The league's new president alleges she also found other discrepancies, including missing equipment, sponsor money and unauthorized purchases after she took over.

Vasquez was already on probation for an unrelated case, after he allegedly stole turf from a Tomball business.

Jacinto City Little League is trying to raise funds to replace the stolen funds. You can help the team with a donation here.
