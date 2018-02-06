SPORTS

Parents get bright idea to light wrestling match with phones

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents and fans light high school wrestling match with their phones during power outage.

ST. GEORGE, Utah --
A major power outage in St. George, Utah couldn't keep high school wrestlers from hitting the mat.

When the lights went out, parents and fans found a way to keep a tournament from being cancelled.

"The lights kind of flickered, and then they went out and we both kind of looked at each other like: Oh boy," Marcus Farnsworth told Good4Utah.com.

His son Shane had been prepping for the 4A Divisional Finals for a long time.

So, when the power went out in the building parents and wrestlers who traveled for hours to get to the match weren't going to be denied the chance to compete.

One by one cellphone lights started turning on.

"Instantly, people were pulling out their phone and it was bright," said Farnsworth.

The PA announcer, without his PA system, started shouting for fans to come down from the stands and surround the mat with their phones.

"It was a mass of people coming down all at once. It felt a little bit like a street fight to me," said Farnsworth.

"You could just feel the emotion and the intensity and electricity through the building," said wrestling coach Jarad Carson.

The excitement of wrestling in such a unique setting helped spurred Shane to victory.

"He realized he was going to wrestle in the dark with the lights shining like that, I could see his adrenaline. When he's excited, and his adrenaline is going, he's pretty unstoppable. And he won, pretty quickly," said Farnsworth.

The outage was reportedly caused by a failed connector. Power was restored later that evening.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportswrestlinghigh schoolpower outageu.s. & worldcellphoneUtah
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video