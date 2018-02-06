There is NO current Tsunami Warning, Advisory, Watch, or Threat for the U.S.

Please refer to https://t.co/pXpCFxXtaU and @NWS_NTWC for up to date information. — NWS (@NWS) February 6, 2018

This Tsunami Warning is just a TEST.



We’re okay, Houston. pic.twitter.com/PyPK5WNZFB — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 6, 2018

FYI - There is no tsunami threat for the Gulf coast. A TEST message was issued around 830AM by @NWS_NTWC and is not an actual tsunami warning. #houwx #txwx #glswx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) February 6, 2018

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 6, 2018

A National Weather Service Tsunami Warning sent out this morning was a test. No warning is in effect, and there is no danger to the public.Smartphone users may have received the alert as a notice on their phones. Once a user clicked in to the story, it became apparent this was only a test.The alert was issued by NOAA, and was sent to users on the Gulf Coast and East Coast.The National Weather Service issued the following statement: "Our investigation into this routine monthly tsunami test message confirmed that it was coded as a test message. We are working with private sector companies to determine why some systems did not recognize the coding. Private sector partners perform a valuable service in disseminating warnings to the public. We will continue to work with our partners to prevent this from occurring again."AccuWeather claims the warning was miscoded, causing it to be sent out by multiple outlets as a real warning. They add that the erroneous warning appeared on The Weather Channel and on the National Weather Service's own website as a real warning.NWS and AccuWeather sent messages out via social media to alert the public that the warning was only intended to be a test and there was no threat.AccuWeather also says this isn't the first time such a glitch has happened, having occurred some time around October 2014.