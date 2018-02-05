Brady appeared emotional embracing his wife and one of their kids after the game. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen shared the picture on Instagram along with a message saying, "congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!"
