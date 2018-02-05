SUPER BOWL

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen comforts Tom Brady after Super Bowl defeat

EMBED </>More Videos

A new photo posted on Instagram shows supermodel Gisele Bundchen comforting her husband Tom Brady after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl defeat.

A new photo shows supermodel Gisele Bundchen hugging Tom Brady after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl defeat


Brady appeared emotional embracing his wife and one of their kids after the game. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen shared the picture on Instagram along with a message saying, "congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!"
Click here for more videos and stories about the Super Bowl.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsinstagramtom bradyfamilyNew England PatriotsPhiladelphia Eaglesnflfootballu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Nick Foles talks fame, Philly, future on Jimmy Kimmel
McConaughey congratulates Foles on Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski burglarized while he played at Super Bowl
Kevin Hart visits girl in Philadelphia battling brain tumor
Eagles QB Nick Foles is going to Disney World
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video