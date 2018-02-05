16 theft cases reported at Sugar Land assisted living facility

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2870039" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Senior living center employee arrested for stealing from elderly residents.

Sugar Land police say two people are believed responsible for 16 thefts at an assisted living facility since November.The thefts were all reported by seniors living at Atria Sugar Land, an independent and assisted living facility located in the 1400 block of Soldiers Field Drive.Investigators say two people now face charges. Erica Ogedengbe and Silvia Garcia both worked at the facility.Police say the two appeared to steal independently, mostly jewelry from rooms of elderly residents. Investigators say Ogedengbe worked nights and had access to many of the victim's rooms, because many of the residents routinely left their doors unlocked.Nearly a month ago we told you about Atria Sugar Land resident Edythe Young. The 79-year-old told us someone entered the locked door of her apartment while she was at the hospital, stealing thousands of dollars in cash she had saved in a bank."We had it over 40 years. Filled it up with gold coins, silver dollars and dollar bills, hundred dollar bills," said Young.Young's daughter told us last month she was upset that Atria appeared to have known about the thefts weeks before alerting residents."They didn't contact the family members and let them know what was going on until three months later," said Kim Harmon, daughter of victim Edythe Young. "We could have protected our loved ones from being victimized, but we weren't contacted."Both suspects have bonded out of jail. Erica Ogedengbe refused to answer our questions. Garcia did not respond to our requests for comment.A spokesperson for Atria issued a brief statement in which they said only: