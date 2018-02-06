Sprint gives free mobile devices to 14,000 HISD students

Thousands of HISD students received free hot-spot mobile devices on Monday.Sprint hosted a kick-off distribution event as part of its 1Million Project, aimed at helping students who do not have access to the internet at home.According to researchers, over five million U.S. families with school-aged children do not have internet access at home. But 70 percent of teachers assign homework that requires web access, creating a homework gap that puts students at a disadvantage academically.Sprint says 14,000 high school students in HISD received a free hot-spot mobile device to help them close the homework gap.