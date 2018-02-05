Hostess to pay employees bonuses in Twinkies, cash

How would you like to get paid in Twinkies?Hostess is the latest company to offer employee bonuses thanks to the new tax plan, but it's the first one to throw Twinkies on top of the cash.The company said it will give employees $750 in cash and $500 in 401K contributions.To further sweeten the benefit, it will give employees a year's worth of free baked products.Every week, employees will get a "multi-pack" with everything from Twinkies to Ding Dongs.