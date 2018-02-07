HEALTH & FITNESS

Get Fit Week: Can you cut it as a cop?

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD sergeant shares her tips for staying fit for the force. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Police Department Sergeant Tiffany Jefferson is tough. When she's on the streets of Houston she means business.

Several times a week, when she hits the gym and trades cop clothes for workout wear, she doesn't play.

"Your life actually depends on whether or not you're fit enough to do the job. So fit for duty is really important," said Sgt. Jefferson.

A former Police Academy instructor, she takes her fitness seriously but says it all boils down to her there basic rules.

First, keep a journal and write everything in it.

"If you have a piece of gum, it can be a hamburger, what happens is," she says. "You don't want to put those negative things in your journal."

Secondly, Sgt. Jefferson said a change in age could mean a change in your workout.

"One of the most important (things) also is going to be realizing that your body changes. The things that I used to do early in my career and my 20s, I'm not able to do those things successfully on my body and recover," said Sgt. Jefferson.

She says her last tip is that you have to be willing to give something up. She gives up three things a month.

"The three things that I gave up are coffee, because I love Starbucks. I gave up Whataburger and I can't have bacon," said Sgt. Jefferson. "At the end of the day it's training your mind to be a strong person who (can) actually set their mind to it and accomplish anything.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfitnessworkouthouston police departmentdietexercisenew year new youHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Show More
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video