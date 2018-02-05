Men with guns resort to trash bag to carry away stolen cash

Thieves made off with so much cash from a hotel robbery they had to grab a trash bag to carry it all.Houston police released surveillance video of the January 4 robbery in an attempt to identify the suspects.Police say the men entered the Hampton Inn and Suites on the Sam Houston Parkway just after 8 p.m.On the video the men were seen carrying guns and walking around the lobby.Once they located an employee they demanded cash from the drawer and the safe.When the employee couldn't access the safe, the suspects threw the money from the drawer into a trash bag and ran.The suspects are described as black males between 20 and 30 years old.Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to call the police.