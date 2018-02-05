People helping people: Whataburger customers rush to put out car fire

Customers grabbing a bite to eat overnight at a Whataburger along the East Freeway ended up helping a driver in need.

A woman was heading down the freeway near Wayside around midnight when her car caught fire.

She pulled into the parking lot of a Whataburger where a group of strangers ran out and poured water on the fire under the hood of the car.

Good Samaritan David Rodriguez grabbed a fire extinguisher.

"That's what we're supposed to do. That's the way the world is supposed to be. We're always supposed to help each other out," Rodriguez said.

The strangers said they didn't expect this to happen while they were eating, but they were happy to help.
