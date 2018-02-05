SUPER BOWL

Philly Philly: Bud Light spills details on free beer after Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win

EMBED </>More Videos

Bud Light spills details on free beer promise. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Philly, Philly, Eagles fans! Bud Light has spilled some details concerning their promise of free beer for Philadelphia.

The beer company is making good on their deal to Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson.


During an open practice last summer at Lincoln Financial Field, Johnson made his own promise of sorts.

"I've got a lot to prove to this city," Johnson told reporters. "I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I'm giving out beer to everybody."

EMBED More News Videos

Lane Johnson promises beer when Eagles win Super Bowl.



That's when Bud Light chimed in with an idea.

The beer company tweeted Johnson, "Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal?"


"This one's for you Philly!" Johnson replied.

Bud Light went on to change their famous 'Dilly Dilly' catchphrase to 'Philly Philly' to celebrate the Eagles' playoff run.



Following the Eagles' win Sunday night, Bud Light tweeted:

"The @Eagles of Philadelphia have emerged victorious! Join us with @LaneJohnson65 and your 21+ friends at taverns along the parade route to raise one of the Kingdom's favorite light lagers. #PhillyPhilly #DillyDilly."


Bud Light says there will be 25 bars along the parade route where fans get their free cold beverage.

"Use your Eagle eyes to scout them out," Bud Light tweeted.
Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlphilly newsbeerbud lightPennsylvania
