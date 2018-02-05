HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --FEMA specialists will be in Harris, Nueces and Orange counties this week to help homeowners rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.
The agency is teaming up with home improvement stores to offer free tips on flood insurance, building hazard-resistant homes and preventing or reducing damage from future disasters.
You can stop by the following stores from Feb. 5 - Feb. 10 to talk to the experts.
Westbury Sq. Home Depot - 11500 Chimney Rock, Houston, 77035
Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Pin Oak Home Depot - 5445 West Loop, Houston, 77081
Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Kingsbridge Home Depot - 10419 Highway 6 South, Sugar Land, 77498
Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Five Point Home Depot - 13202 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, 78410
Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Orange Home Depot - 603 Strickland Drive, Orange, 77630
Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.