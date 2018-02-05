HOME & GARDEN

FEMA offering free repair advice for homeowners in Harris, Nueces, Orange counties

FEMA specialists are offering free home repair advice throughout the Houston area. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
FEMA specialists will be in Harris, Nueces and Orange counties this week to help homeowners rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

The agency is teaming up with home improvement stores to offer free tips on flood insurance, building hazard-resistant homes and preventing or reducing damage from future disasters.

You can stop by the following stores from Feb. 5 - Feb. 10 to talk to the experts.

Westbury Sq. Home Depot - 11500 Chimney Rock, Houston, 77035

Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pin Oak Home Depot - 5445 West Loop, Houston, 77081
Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kingsbridge Home Depot - 10419 Highway 6 South, Sugar Land, 77498

Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Five Point Home Depot - 13202 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, 78410

Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Orange Home Depot - 603 Strickland Drive, Orange, 77630

Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
