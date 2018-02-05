FEMA specialists will be in Harris, Nueces and Orange counties this week to help homeowners rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.The agency is teaming up with home improvement stores to offer free tips on flood insurance, building hazard-resistant homes and preventing or reducing damage from future disasters.You can stop by the following stores from Feb. 5 - Feb. 10 to talk to the experts.- 11500 Chimney Rock, Houston, 77035Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.- 5445 West Loop, Houston, 77081Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.- 10419 Highway 6 South, Sugar Land, 77498Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.- 13202 Leopard St., Corpus Christi, 78410Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.- 603 Strickland Drive, Orange, 77630Mon. Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Tues. Feb. 6 - Sat. Feb. 10: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.