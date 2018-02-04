Officers seize meth burritos from driver

LOS ANGELES --At first glance they looked like burritos.
But when officers looked a little closer, they found the 14 foil-wrapped packages in a car stopped in Angelino Heights had some very different ingredients: methamphetamine.
The meth burritos were discovered when officers with the Rampart division conducted a traffic stop at Boston Street and Edgeware Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The officers thought the driver appeared nervous. They searched the vehicle and found a trash bag and the foil-wrapped packages inside.
Rampart Gang officers nab a drug dealer with meth “burritos,” a pistol and his loot! Awesome arrest, gentlemen! #lapd @LAPDJeffNolte @LAPD_ARCOS @LAPDChamberlain #itswhatwedo @michelrmoore @LAPDHQ #saferstreets #onelessgun pic.twitter.com/3G4ntR2Hcu— Detective Fitz (@LAPD_sgt_fitz) February 4, 2018
Police also confiscated a handgun and cash and arrested one person for transportation of narcotics.
Officers estimate the meth burritos weigh more than 25 pounds.