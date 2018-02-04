Officers seize meth burritos from driver

Officers seize meth burritos from driver. (KTRK)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
At first glance they looked like burritos.

But when officers looked a little closer, they found the 14 foil-wrapped packages in a car stopped in Angelino Heights had some very different ingredients: methamphetamine.

The meth burritos were discovered when officers with the Rampart division conducted a traffic stop at Boston Street and Edgeware Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The officers thought the driver appeared nervous. They searched the vehicle and found a trash bag and the foil-wrapped packages inside.


Police also confiscated a handgun and cash and arrested one person for transportation of narcotics.

Officers estimate the meth burritos weigh more than 25 pounds.
Related Topics:
methmethamphetaminedrug bustdrugsillegal drugslapdCalifornia
