Officers seize meth burritos from driver

At first glance they looked like burritos.But when officers looked a little closer, they found the 14 foil-wrapped packages in a car stopped in Angelino Heights had some very different ingredients: methamphetamine.The meth burritos were discovered when officers with the Rampart division conducted a traffic stop at Boston Street and Edgeware Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.The officers thought the driver appeared nervous. They searched the vehicle and found a trash bag and the foil-wrapped packages inside.Police also confiscated a handgun and cash and arrested one person for transportation of narcotics.Officers estimate the meth burritos weigh more than 25 pounds.