Katy ISD student accused of fatally shooting pig on district property

Katy ISD student accused of fatally shooting pig on district property, Christine Dobbyn reports. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Katy ISD student was arrested after officials said he shot and killed a pig at the district's agricultural sciences facility.

According to the district, the incident occurred after regular school hours.

Full letter from Katy ISD sent to parents:

"The purpose of this message is to inform you of an incident that occurred this week at the district's agricultural sciences facility after regular school hours. A high school student who was attempting to move a livestock project to a processing facility decided to terminate the animal on site prior to transporting it. The student used a firearm to conduct this activity. Upon hearing the firearm's discharge, a teacher at a nearby barn immediately notified the Katy ISD Police who have since begun an investigation into the incident. At no time did the student make any threat toward other individuals present, nor were other livestock projects harmed. As with any matter of this nature, the appropriate disciplinary action will follow - including the removal of the student from the program for possession of a firearm on school district grounds.

We ask that you use this incident as a teachable moment with your student to help confirm with them the important role they play in keeping our schools and facilities safe.

The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority at Katy ISD. With your help, we will continue our commitment to creating safe and secure learning environments, be it in our classrooms or other facilities.

If you have any questions about this incident, please do not hesitate to contact your student's campus."
