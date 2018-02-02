Humble neighborhood fights back against increased crime

One neighborhood in Humble is fighting back against crime."Not in our neighborhood," residents said.Some feel that two motels that are set to open will only make matters worse. The motels are just a few hundred yards from a senior living facility and families in the Deerbrook Estates neighborhood."In the last four or five months, we've had continued break-ins -- both vehicles and homes -- three carjacking's that we know of and we tend to have crime every single night," Judy Thomason said.Jarrett Beto, another frustrated homeowner, had his truck vandalized."I woke up in the morning and my brand new Silverado that I've only had for six months was on blocks," he said.With the motels set to open, many homeowners say they are not happy."We definitely do not want to see a motel go up because of all the increased traffic and crime," said Lewis Rogers with Deerbrook Estates HOA.Neighbors said they have taken their complaints to the HOA, MUD board and Precinct 4 Constable's Office.An emergency HOA meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Golden Corral on FM 1960.No matter what's done, those in the area want it done fast."No one seems to be able to help us. We're just sitting here as victims," Thomason added.Homeowners have started a petition to stop the motels.