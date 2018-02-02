EDUCATION

Black students claim teacher forced them to lie face-down during slavery lesson

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson has more on the slavery lesson outrage.

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York --
Students and teachers are outraged after they said a New York City teacher's lesson about slavery went too far.

The teacher, identified as Patricia Cummings, taught at Middle School 118 in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

Students said Cummings, who is white, singled out black students and told them to lie face-down on the floor during class.

At one point during the exercise, she stepped on the back of at least one of the students and allegedly said, "How does it feel? See how it feels to be a slave."

She was trying to teach seventh graders about the Middle Passage, the torturous journey of Africans brought to America by ship to be slaves.

Cummings was initially removed from the classroom for a few days after the incident, returning to teach on Thursday. But after the New York Daily News called the district about the lesson, Cummings was reassigned away from students.

In a statement, the school district said, "While the investigation has not been completed, these are deeply disturbing allegations, and the alleged behavior has no place in our schools or in society."

The school system is bringing in extra counselors and the principal is meeting with students and families about what happened. Every student also will get a letter to take home.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationslaveryteacherschoolu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video