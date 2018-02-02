Cy Woods High School teacher removed from campus after allegedly hitting student with belt

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A teacher at Cypress Woods High School has been removed from campus after a video surfaced of him allegedly hitting a student with a belt.

In a video posted on Facebook, a student can be seen wiping something off the teacher's head. The teacher responds by taking off his belt and chasing him around the classroom before hitting him with it.

The incident happened during first-period Friday.

Students say the teen spat on the teacher and that's what triggered him. Eyewitness News is not identifying the teacher because he hasn't been charged with a crime.

"That's crazy. If that happened to one of them, it would be a problem," said Alexis Lopez, whose younger sisters are students at Cy-Woods.

"It would definitely be a problem. He could have called his parents. There were other measures he could have took," added Sherry Lopez, Alexis' mother.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD responded with a statement:
"We were shocked to learn of the video. The staff member involved was immediately removed from campus and CFISD police are conducting a thorough investigation. These actions are certainly not representative of Cypress Woods or CFISD employee standards of conduct."

At the teacher's northwest Harris County home, he wouldn't open the door.

"No comment," he said.

The teacher's online bio says he works in the English department at the high school and has worked at four other schools in the Houston-area before his employment by CFISD.
