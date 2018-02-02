Second girl sentenced in 'Slender Man' stabbing of a classmate

The second Wisconsin girl who stabbed a classmate to please a fictional horror character has been sentenced for the crime.Morgan Geyser has been sentenced to a maximum 40 years in a mental hospital for the attack of friend and classmate Peyton Bella Leutner.In a case that became known as the "Slender Man Stabbing" in 2014, Geyser and her friend Anissa Weier, both 12 at the time, lured Leutner into the woods, stabbed her 19 times and claimed it was to please the online character, Slender Man.Leutner survived the violent attack.Geyser and Weier have both been sentenced to decades of institutional supervision.The parents of the girls told ABC News there were no warning signs of violence."I think on some level, I'll always feel responsible for not knowing that my daughter wasn't well. As a mother, you're supposed to be there to protect your child," said Angie Geyser, the mother of Morgan.